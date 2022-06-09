CIO agents pay nocturnal visits to CCC activists, families 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives are reportedly on a crackdown on all known and perceived opposition supporters and their families, locally and abroad.

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters in foreign countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia have lately been visited by suspected CIO agents, who have subjected them to interrogations over their political allegiances.

Their families back home have also been confronted by unidentified nocturnal visitors.

“We have recorded recent reports in which CCC members in the UK and in Zimbabwe have been hounded at night and interviewed by members of the CIO. This has left people exposed and their families at home are having nocturnal visits by various offices such as the police’s Law and Order Unit and Special Branch of the police,” said a senior CCC Secretariat official, who requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

“We are experiencing a series of attacks on members of the CCC, human rights activists, journalists, social media activists. It’s unprecedented and we are likely to witness an escalation of these intimidating tactics by Zanu PF, working with its appendages such as CIO, ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

A UK-based Zimbabwean, Garikai Mukarati of Leicester, told NewZimbabwe.com he was concerned over the safety of his family after reports filtered state security agents driving an unmarked twin-cab vehicle had descended on his rural home and questioned his relatives.

Another family in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park said unidentified men had come looking for their female relative, who is now in hiding.

Edson Nyathi, a CCC loyalist, is reportedly lying low after it emerged he was among the growing list of names of wanted people in Zimbabwe, said the source.

A former MDC member from Mutare is now living in fear after he got first hand information that suspected state agents had visited his Dangamvura’s Area 3 residence on numerous occasions hunting for him.

Last month, CCC activist Moreblessing Ali (46) was allegedly abducted by Zanu PF supporters in Chitungwiza, and is still missing.

Her family has said the police fear confronting those responsible because of positions they hold in ruling Zanu PF.

Ali disappeared when a mob of Zanu PF supporters attacked her in the Nyatsimbe area of Chitungwiza and bundled her into an unidentified vehicle.

Attacks on CCC supporters have been on an increase, with analysts from key election watchdogs indicating 2023 could be bloodier than expected.

CCC believes some of its loyalists are targeted for persecution by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led regime.

These include Peggy Manyange of Seke, Parisayi Charity Zenda of Svosve area in Marondera, Viola Vere, Blessing Goronga, Clever Marufu Munemo, Nxolisa Khumalo, Trevor Matamba, Ernest Dube, Lista Ndlovu and a gay, Denzel Black from Mutare.