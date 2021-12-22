CIOs In Wild Goose Chase For Chamisa

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MEMBERS from different state security arms spent the whole of Tuesday searching high-and-low for opposition MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa after a false alarm indicating he was in Chinhoyi for a party event

The futile attempts to locate Chamisa left the entire state apparatus with egg on the face.

The Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agents, military intelligence operatives as well as members of the police intelligence reportedly went on a wild goose chase as the opposition leader was in now show, while his supposed itinerary remained a mystery.

In his stead, Chamisa dispatched national organising secretary Amos Chibaya, who planted a tree at Sunningdale Trust Old People’s Home around mid-morning after successfully evading the watchful eyes of state security agents.

Later in the afternoon, he donated grocery hampers at the MDC Alliance party offices in Mzari suburb but failed to proceed to make a scheduled donation at Good Shepherd Children’s Home after Zanu PF apparatchiks sealed off the place for a ‘Pfumvudza’ inputs distribution exercise.

Also, Zanu PF supporters had gathered at Chengetanai Old People’s Home in Ward 4, where another donation by Chamisa was supposed to be held.

Speaking at the party offices, Chibaya said President Emmerson Mnangagwa panicky administration had attempted to block the donations of food and other basic commodities to vulnerable members of the community by mounting numerous roadblocks along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

“From Harare to Chinhoyi, we encountered something like 50 roadblocks. What’s the reason for this panic? They heard that the people’s president, Chamisa, was coming to give you food. This is the reason they flooded the highway with roadblocks,” Chibaya said.

“The entire town of Chinhoyi there are CIOs, soldiers, police…what are you looking for? Is it a crime for Chamisa to come and donate food? Why are you so scared of allowing Chamisa to move around freely?”

Chibaya said prices of basic commodities had gone out of the reach of ordinary citizens, hence the MDC Alliance president had sourced the grocery hampers to bring relief to hard-pressed vulnerable members of society.

Beneficiaries included the elderly, orphans, disabled and victims of political violence.

He urged the public to go and register to vote in the 2023 harmonised elections and pray for Chamisa to rule this country and usher prosperity to the nation.