Harare council boss up for attempted murder; shot pub patron three times in a fit of rage

By Erica Jecha

A manager with Harare City council was Monday dragged to court charged with attempted murder after he reportedly shot a patron at a city sports club.

Leonard Dahwa (54) appeared before Harare Magistrate Taurai Manuwere, who remanded him in custody to October 12.

He was advised to seek bail at the High Court after the State opposed bail, arguing Dahwa faced serious charges and was a flight risk.

According to court papers, the incident occurred on September 21 as Dahwa was drinking beer at Nyangani Night Club, Warren Park One.

He then had an altercation with the victim whose identity has not been revealed.

In a fit of rage, Dahwa rushed to his vehicle and armed himself with a gun which he fired at the victim three times hitting his neck and cheek.

He then got into his vehicle and sped off.

According to court papers, the victim was rushed to hospital by his friends.

He is currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital, where his condition was said to be critical.