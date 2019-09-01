Civic groups unveil empowerment kit for marginalised Matebeleland youths

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Community Youth Development Trust (CYDT) in conjunction with other Matebeleland South based civic groups have unveiled a tool kit detailing the political and socio-economic needs of the youths in the province.

CYDT coordinator, Sichasisile Ndlovu said the crafting of the kit follows consultative meetings organised by the organisation in Gwanda, Bulilima, Mangwe, Mzingwane, Matobo, Beitbridge and Insiza districts to gather the youths’ input into the tool kit.

“This tool kit has already been tabled to elected leaders in the province’s seven districts, with a view to pushing for their buy-in to address key issues raised by the youths in the province.

“This approach is to ensure youth issues in the province are brought to the public domain so that they attract the necessary attention and redress from both local and national leadership,” said Ndlovu in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

The CYDT coordinator stressed the importance of the youths’ involvement in key governance areas as well as political will to address the challenges facing young people in the province.

Ndlovu said one of the issues which the tool kit seeks to address is issues to do with youth representation in institutions and violence.

“National leaders, particularly politicians must desist from using young people as perpetrators of violence at both governance and political party levels. Government and political institutions should adopt a Zebra approach (50/50) in terms of appointments to youth representation in leadership positions in their communities,” said Ndlovu.

The kit, Ndlovu added, also seeks to encourage local authorities to develop and implement youth empowerment friendly policies that promote youth participation in local governance.

“Government should fully implement devolution of power for young people to benefit from resources in their communities and the national dialogue process that puts the interests of ordinary Zimbabwean first,” added Ndlovu.