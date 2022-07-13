Civil servants abandon negotiations, vow to go ahead with promised strike

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

CIVIL servants in the health and education sector have abandoned talks with government over their salary demands and say they will go ahead with Monday’s promised strike

Teachers, health workers and the rest of the civil service Tuesday announced that negotiations between their representatives in the Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel (BNP) and National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) with government, had fallen through.

Their unions alleged government was making unilateral decisions during the negotiating process, citing ‘perpetual implementation of unnegotiated salaries and conditions of service,’ thereby diminishing the essence of the processes.

“The workers abandon the negotiating processes which do not uphold constitutional rights of collective bargaining as enshrined in the National Constitution Section 65 (1),” read their statement, released Tuesday.

“The team of negotiators from the government side do not have the mandate to make binding decisions on behalf of the government and their consultations take too long at the expense of the workers’ welfare,” part of the joint statement read.

“The federations are going to adhere to the 14 days’ notice of industrial action given to the government on July 4, 2022.”

Government efforts to appease them, by offering a 100% wage hike, failed as they maintained their demand of a US dollar salary.

They are now demanding monthly earnings of US$840, up from US$540.