Civil servants’ foiled wage protest in pictures

As if the poor wage is not enough trouble...police officers drag a civil servant

By Idah Mhetu

ANTI-RIOT police were Wednesday deployed to block dozens of civil servants who had intended to march to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s New Government Complex offices to present a petition calling for a review of their wages.

The abortive march by public service workers came a day after government announced it had fired 77 doctors for ignoring its directive to abandon their strike which is now into its third month. Below are some of the images captured during Wednesday’s foiled protest march by a government workforce, which claims incapacitation under current salaries which have been eroded by inflation.

Civil servants assemble under the watchful eye of anti-riot police

Dance all you can, we are watching…anti-riot police seem to be saying to protesting civil servants

Some of the hilarious stunts by government workers during the protest

In hot pursuit…a police officer chases after a man believed to be a civil servant

The message is clear on the placard