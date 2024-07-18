Civil Society takes government to task over AG report, demands arrests

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

CIVIL society organisation, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, has called on the government to initiate investigations into rampant corruption within its departments and parastatals.

Cases of corruption and mismanagement were highlighted by the acting Auditor General Rheah Kujinga’s latest report that was recently tabled in Parliament.

Kujinga’s report revealed some government departments failed to account for funds that were used and exposed mismanagement of assets.

In a statement CiZC said the government should not overlook the latest findings but instead take decisive action against implicated departments.

“The latest report, which closely mirrors the previous ones by the AG, lays bare the culture of impunity, lack of accountability, and blatant disregard for proper procedures that have become the hallmark of governance in Zimbabwe.

“The government must launch comprehensive investigations into all the cases of corruption and financial mismanagement highlighted in the Auditor General’s report. Those responsible must be held accountable.

“The government must urgently revamp its public financial management systems and procurement procedures to ensure transparency, competitive bidding, and effective oversight. All government ministries and agencies must be required to promptly respond to audit findings and recommendations,” read the statement.

Despite its anti-corruption stance, the government has been criticised for failing to act on the Auditor General’s reports.

CiZC said misgovernance by the State is leading to the economic meltdown throwing the majority of the people into poverty.

“The government’s failure to address the financial rot has exacerbated the economic and humanitarian crises facing the country, leaving millions of Zimbabweans suffering.”