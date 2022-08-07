CiZC lashes ‘robber government’ over prices for summer produce; warns that hunger set to worsen in the country

Spread This News

By Thobekile Khumalo

CRISIS Coalition in Zimbabwe (CiZC) has raised concern over newly gazetted prices for summer produce saying they signify the actions of a “robber government” whose intention is to fleece farmers of their hard work.

The new floor producer prices for maize and traditional grains have been set at $100,000 per tonne, up from $75,000.

For soya beans, the floor producer price has been set at $228,660, up from $171,495, while the price for sunflower it is now $274,392 a tonne, up from $205 794,52.

In a statement CiZC said the new government prices signify actions of a robber government “whose intent is to rob farmers and peasants of the produce of their swear and hard work”.

“In addition, such moves will not only work to drive grain production down, but inherently leave the farmer poorer after each season,” said the group.

“These grains form the staple diet and starch for the majority of Zimbabweans, acting both as a food source and store which are key for national food security.”

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), more than five million Zimbabweans are facing hunger and the move by the government to direct farmers to sell their produce to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) at low prices could result in farmers holding on to their produce and thus making the situation worse.”

CiZC says the newly gazetted producer prices are not economically viable as farmers rely on private market to buy farming inputs.

“The newly gazetted producer prices do not make economic sense for the farmer who has to increasingly rely on the private market to obtain inputs timely so as to safeguard and control production,” said the non-governmental organisation.

“Statistics show that in June 2022, the price of fertilizers increased by over 71 percent and a 50kg bag of Ammonium Nitrate (AN) fertilizer was costing between US$75 and US$94.00 while a 50kg bag of Compound D fertilizer was costing around US$35.00. In the same month, a 25kg bag of seed maize was costing between $30 000 and $42 000 in local currency and this translates to between US$30.00 to US$42.00,” read the statement.

“With maize farmers getting a combined total of less than $200.00 per metric tonne, this therefore implies that they will be financially incapacitated to buy inputs for the next farming season and this will negatively impact on grain production.

“Also, given the issue of late payments by the government, the current inflationary environment and the skyrocketing of prices, the payments in local currency will be eroded and farmers will have little, if anything to gain from their hard work thus this will reduce the farmers’ ability to prepare for the next season especially in light of the continuously rising prices of farming inputs.”

CiZC went on to highlight that the government is willing to pay for imported grain in US$ but is not willing to do the same for its farmers.

“Farmers buy fuel, seeds, pay labour and repair implements using the US$. So the idea to criminalize free trade and cajole farmers to sell in RTGS at a loss is an insult on farmers.

“The local currency is losing value every day. Why not support farming by just buying in US$, at fair international prices too?”