Cleaning of distribution reservoirs to interrupt Mutare water supply

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva I Manicaland Correspondent

MUTARE City Council is set to clean its water distribution reservoirs in Sakubva, Dangamvura and Fern Valley suburbs as some residents have been receiving dirty water due to sludge that has accumulated overtime in some of the tanks.

In a public notice, the local authority said the reservoir cleaning exercise will interrupt water supply in the affected areas hence residents and stakeholders will be notified before it commences.

“Notice is hereby given to all residents and stakeholders that the City of Mutare will carry out a cleaning exercise at Nyakamete reservoir which supplies Industrial area, Beira Corridor, Natvest and areas around Mutare Teachers College; Sakubva large and small water reservoirs which supply the whole of Sakubva area; Dangamvura Area 3 reservoir which supply Area 3 and Fern Valley reservoir which supplies Fern Valley.

“The cleaning of tanks will take place in the above order and residents will be notified two days before the actual date of cleaning.

“The reservoir cleaning will disrupt water supply and residents may receive water with brownish colour soon after the restoration of water,” reads the notice.

The local authority apologised to residents who have been receiving dirty and brownish water in some of the residential areas across the eastern border city.

The most affected areas are Nyakamete Industrial Area and Sakubva high density suburb where tanks had accumulated oozes.