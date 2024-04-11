Clearing agent in court for swindling a Chinese national US$5.5k

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

A Harare-based clearing agent has been dragged to court on allegations of swindling a Chinese national US$5 500 and ZWL7 800 000 000 in a botched customs clearance deal.

Noel Chinyuku appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi who granted him US$150 bail.

He was not asked to plead and will be back in court in two weeks for his routine remand.

The State alleged that on an unknown date in March 2024, Chinyuku was given money by Wang Wanang to pay customs duty for her electrical consignment.

The suspect allegedly converted the money to his use.

When the consignment arrived from China, the suspect failed to pay the customs duty.

Upon being asked he was evasive.

“The complaint used another money to pay for the customs when the consignment arrived from China,” said prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi.

Wanang then reported the matter to the police at Harare Central police station.

The complainant didn’t recover anything from the accused.