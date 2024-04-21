Cleric, 10 accomplices in the dock for kidnapping and demanding a US$120k ransom

By Mary Taruvinga

A GROUP of 11 people, who include two Chinese nationals and a Congolese self-styled bishop, Charles Matondo, Friday appeared in court accused of kidnapping and demanding a US$120 000 from their victim.

Matondo’s accomplices are Guo Zairen (34), and Wango Gao (40) both Chinese nationals, Primrose Miga (34), Tonderai Naison Kaja (34), Charles Notice (34), Christopher Chirombe (34),O’brien Miti (31), Simbarashe Kumba (24), Carlington Conselia (28) and Oswell Tinotenda Tsikai (29).

They appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi and were remanded in custody until Monday for their bail ruling.

The complainant in this matter is one Cheng Song, a Chinese national.

According to prosecutors, the 11 connived to kidnap Song and demand a US$120 000 ransom for his release.

Acting in common purpose some of the accused kidnapped Song from a local Chinese restaurant on pretext that they were police officers and complainant was under arrest for an offence they did not disclose.

Song was in the company of his friend Tu Muqing, who later alerted Song’s relative, Wang Yanan.

Yanan contacted a police officer informing him of the incident.

The suspects also forced Song to tell Yanan that US$120 000 was needed for him to be released and avoid being deported.

He also sent a location for her to bring the money.

Phiri then met with Wang Yanan and on checking the send Google Maps location he discovered that it was showing a place in a bushy area adjacent to Chikurubi Maximum Prison, and that there wasn’t any police station close by.

“Phiri alerted CID Homicide Harare about the kidnapping and extortion and they swiftly reacted and waylaid the accused person at the given Google Maps location,” the court heard.

It is alleged that one Tendai Notice, who is still at large, Chirombe, Konselia and Tsikai came driving a Toyota Fortuner and ordered Wang Yanan to follow their vehicle and they drove off at high speed.

Police detectives made a follow up on the accused’ vehicle and drove abreast their vehicle along Arcturus Road, Greendale and identified themselves as police detectives at the same time ordering them to pullover.

It is alleged the squad instead sped off forcing detectives to fire warning shots, but still they continued.

Detectives then fired at the vehicle which led to the driver losing control and vehicle plunged into a ditch.

The four were subsequently arrested and led police detectives to Matondo’s house in Mandara, where they found the complainant under guard by Miga, Matondo, Kaja, Miti and Kumba before they rescued him.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.

The 11 are being represented by their lawyer Oliver Marwa.

They alleged that Song was instead a culprit who was trying to avoid paying back their US$120 000 by lying against them.