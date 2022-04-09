Climate Change Killing 13 Million People Yearly: Experts

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

THERE are growing calls for urgent action to ameliorate the effects of climate change, which stakeholders have described as the single biggest threat facing humanity.

Zimbabwe on Friday joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Health Day, held under the theme “Our Planet: Our Health,” advocating for global attention on urgent actions to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on wellness.

In a joint statement to mark the occasion, the Health Ministry, World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reiterated climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity, contributing to environmental risks that are killing around 13 million people every year.

Zimbabwe has not been spared from the devastating impacts of climate change, facing heavy rainfalls characterised by floods and cyclones as well as droughts.

“Climate Change has the potential to stall the country’s development, pose a serious risk to food security, health, and adaptive capacity. Our Government has shown its commitment to addressing climate change through our National Climate Change Response Strategy (NCCRS), which seeks to establish specific provisions for dealing with climate changes issues, understanding the extent of the threat, and putting in place specific actions to manage potential impacts.

“In addition, our commitment to developing a climate-resilient Zimbabwe has also been demonstrated by the elevation of the Climate Change Office into a fully-fledged Climate Change Department,” said Health Deputy Minister, John Mangwiro.

According to the Meteorological Services Department, since 1987, the country has experienced its six warmest years on record, with daily minimum and maximum temperatures having risen by approximately 2°C over the past century. This has seen the country experience extremes of weather over the past two decades. We have had to deal with 10 droughts, decreased freshwater and destroyed biodiversity.

“Children and young people are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which are becoming more widespread. As extreme weather events such as cyclones, droughts and heat waves increase in frequency and ferocity, we are seeing the impact on access to water, food and implication for the nutrition of children. While UNICEF acknowledges the Climate Change Response Strategy of government, I call on relevant authorities to put in place risk-informed policies and programmes that place the issues of children and the climate at the centre of national strategies,” said UNICEF representative, Tajudeen Oyewale.

Due to climate change, Zimbabwe experienced Cyclone Idai in 2019, which affected more than 270 000 people, killing over 341 people, and destroying infrastructure, including clinics.

The country also suffered the tropical cyclone Anna, amongst other climate shocks, signalling an urgent need for all stakeholders to respond to the climate change challenges.

In Zimbabwe, if not mitigated, climate change will cause average temperatures to rise by about 3°C before the end of this century, while annual rainfall could decline by between 5% and 18%, especially in the south.

Rainfall will become more variable. There will be an increase in droughts, floods and storms which will affect Zimbabwe’s food, security, health, energy supply and the economy.

“Climate change is disproportionately felt by the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in communities, who include women and children, ethnic minorities and those with underlying health conditions, among others. There is need for increased funding to mitigate these effects of climate change and protect those vulnerable. This will contribute to building healthier populations in line with the universal health coverage goal of leaving no one behind,” said WHO Zimbabwe country representative ,Gasasira.