Climate protesters block roads in global ‘rebellion’

AFP

Climate protesters from Sydney to London blocked roads on Monday, sparking arrests as they kicked off two weeks of global protests demanding immediate action to save the Earth from “extinction”.

Marching with angry slogans or sitting down in the road and even chaining themselves to vehicles, crowds defied police in a wave of demos in major cities, also including Berlin and Amsterdam.

The year-old Extinction Rebellion group has energised a global movement demanding governments cut the carbon emissions that scientists have shown to cause devastating climate change.

They are backed by Greta Thunberg the Swedish teenager whose searing address to the United Nations in September made international headlines and by academics studying climate change.

Their civil disobedience has irritated drivers and some officials but raised the hopes of those who see warming global temperatures and rising sea waters as a threat to the planet.