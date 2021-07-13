Clueless Logarusic Faces Axe, As Warriors Knocked Out Of COSAFA

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

PRESSURE continues to mount on beleaguered Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic after his struggling side were eliminated from the COSAFA Cup competition following a 2-1 loss to Senegal in their final Group B encounter played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Tuesday.

The result meant the record side time COSAFA Cup champions, who went into this year’s tournament as one of the favourites for the title will return home in humiliation without a win in four matches.

More importantly, the Warriors’ embarrassing early exit could cost the Croatian coach Logarusic his job as he continues to find the going tough at the helm of the country’s most popular sports team.

Despite being found wanting again on his tactics after his side wasted an early lead on their way to defeat, Warriors’ Logarusic blamed fatigue for his charges’ defeat to Senegal.

“We started the game well but fatigue crept in and Senegal came back into the game and won it,” he said.

“We played a number of matches in a short space of time and this was too much for the players, who have not played football in a long time,” added the Croat, who now has just one win in 12 matches in charge of the Warriors.

Logarusic’s charges came into the encounter on the back of a defeat to Namibia two days ago and needed a win and favorable results in matches elsewhere, to progress to the next stage.

They got to the perfect start as Delic Murimba was brought down in the box with just two minutes on the clock.

The referee pointed to the spot to award a penalty to Zimbabwe, which was converted by stand-in captain Qadr Amin.

Zimbabwe however failed to hold on to the crucial lead as they conceded an equaliser on the stroke of halftime when goalkeeper Martin Mapisa was punished by Abdoul N’Doye after parrying a harmless freekick back into play.

Senegal completed the comeback three minutes from full time through a goal by Mohamed Ba which confirmed their elimination from the COSAFA Cup.