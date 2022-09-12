Coach fully expects Muskwe to be a hit at Luton despite fans not seeing the best of Zimbabwean attacker yet

By Luton Today

Although Luton boss Nathan Jones is well aware Town fans haven’t seen the best of attacker Admiral Muskwe yet, he fully expects the Zimbabwean international to make a success of his career with the Hatters.

The 24-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Premier League Leicester City in the summer of 2021, before being restricted to just seven starts in the Championship last season, playing 23 times in all competition, scoring in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Muskwe made one more Championship start this term at Swansea, before heading on loan to League One Fleetwood Town on transfer deadline day, with Jones hoping he would be given a more central role in the Cod Army’s attacking ranks.