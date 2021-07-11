Coach Loga Under Fire As Woeful Warriors Lose

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe…. (0) 0

Namibia……. (0) 2

THE Warriors’ faint hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the COSAFA Cup suffered a major blow after suffering an embarrassing defeat against Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Sunday.

Namibia took the lead in the 70th minute through an own goal by left-back Qadr Amini before they sealed victory in style with an 86th-minute close-range finish from Elmo Kambinda to leave the Warriors winless in three matches.

The defeat which came on the back of disappointing draws against Mozambique and Malawi leaves the Warriors facing an early exit from the regional tournament in which they are record winners with six titles.

More importantly, it puts serious pressure on Zimbabwe’s beleaguered expatriate coach Zdravko Logarusic after a disappointing start to his tenure in charge of the senior national team.

Despite taking Zimbabwe over the line in the qualifiers for next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Croatian has managed just one win and three draws in his first 11 matches in charge and questions are now being asked on his ability to take the team forward.

Just like in previous matches, Logarusic was yet again found wanting with his team selection and tactics after the Warriors put on a poor display.

Despite dominating possession against the Namibians, the Warriors were unable to create any meaningful opportunities after failing to test the goalkeeper in the first half.

Zimbabwe’s first real chance of the opening half came in the 7th minute after Blessing Sarupinda’s shot from outside the box was deflected just wide of goal by a Namibian defender.

Striker Farau Matare also wasted another opportunity after the hour mark when he lost his footing at a crucial moment inside the box following a breakaway in the 35th minute.

Zimbabwe continued to dominate possession in the second half and looked to have finally done enough to open the scoring but luck was not on their side as Sarupinda’s free-kick from the edge of the box hit the bar in the 53rd minute.

Namibia however finished the match stronger finding the goals they needed in the last 20 minutes of the game to leave Zimbabwe staring at an early exit from the tournament.

The Warriors will be back in action on Tuesday when they face Senegal in a match they will need to win and hope other results go their way in order for them to qualify for the quarterfinals.