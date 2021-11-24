Coalitions Tackle GBV Through Film Series

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LOCAL organisations, the Institute for Young Women Development (IYWD), Just Associates, Zimbabwe Coalition of Debt and Development (ZIMCODD), Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST), will commemorate 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence with a movie series.

The movie series is titled; ‘Ndafunga Kure’.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that starts on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women – November 25 – and runs until Human Rights Day – December 10.

The campaign calls for the elimination of violence against women and girls across the world.

The coterie of rights lobby groups Monday dropped a two-minute trailer of Ndafunga Kure, which is made up of 16 short movies and stars a rich line-up of local talented artists who include Stewart Sakarombe, Felstus Tizora, Anthony Tongai, Stelhah January, and Charles Kamara.

The short film series created by Tirivashe Mundondo was produced by TBGA – Light Images and directed by Melgin Tafirenyika.

The film soundtrack was performed by Kelvin Tapi, of the yesteryear urban grooves trio, Trinity who said the soundtrack was based on GBV cases he had witnessed.

Ndafunga Kure will premiere on November 26 at Ster Kinekor Borrowdale, Harare, and virtually on social media channels.

The aim of the production is to “create awareness among women, men and the society at large about GBV and other forms of violence, its roots, and causes, how they have increased during the Covid-19 crisis, to prevent, respond and address GBV and the other increased gender inequalities and advocate for gender equality as means to prevent any form of GBV.”

In a statement IYWD director, Glanis Changachirere said: “Ndafunga Kure awakens society to the reality of the pervasiveness of violence against women and girls.

“The film amplifies the seven #WhatWomenWant demands made by diverse Zimbabwean young women and women to end structural violence against females, and at the same time hold the local and national governments accountable on the issues.

“Tackling gender-based violence is a collective responsibility and rewriting the narrative that women and girls are not only victims/survivors, but powerful change agents who articulate their needs and wants to thrive in modern society is important”.

Cases of gender-based violence spiked during the Covid-19 related lockdown which left women and girls in a vulnerable position as they had nowhere to escape due to movement restrictions.

From the time the Covid-19 outbreak was recorded in Zimbabwe in March 2020 to December of the same year, 6 832 gender-based violence-related calls were made to the Musasa GBV hotline.