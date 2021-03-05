Coca Cola Foundation, Danish Church In US$50 000 Bulawayo Borehole Project

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

WATER insecure Bulawayo has received another timely boost after Coca Cola Foundation and Danish Church aid pledged US$50 000 for the drilling of six boreholes to service the metropolitan province.

The gesture follows last week’s commissioning of 10 boreholes at Epping Forest in Nyamandlovu by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA).

These two projects will go a long way in solving the city’s perennial water challenges.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the six borehole water project in Emakhandeni high density suburb Thursday, city mayor Solomon Mguni said the project will enhance access to uninterrupted portable water by residents.

“I am happy that this partnership seeks to enhance uninterrupted access to portable water by households through drilling and mechanisation of the boreholes. It dovetails into the city’s mandate which is to provide safe and clean water to all our households.

“I am excited that the ground-breaking comes at a time when as a city, we have recently undergone a prolonged water shedding and we hope that by mid-March 2021, we will be able to provide water to residents on a daily basis,” mayor Mguni said.

He said council has also managed to replace obsolete water equipment such the Flow Serve pumps as well as conduct various repairs and upgrading the water works.

The mayor also said recent heavy rains have increased the city’s dams to 69 percent full.

Bulawayo has six major water supply dams.

Said the mayor, “As at Wednesday March 3, 2020 our dams were 69,71 percent full. I call upon residents to guard jealously these boreholes that are being drilled so that at the end of the day, the city of Bulawayo is a good steward to any investment made by partners.”