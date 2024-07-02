Coldplay give Rachel Chinouriri’s cover of ‘The Scientist’ seal of approval

Spread This News

Coldplay have responded to Rachel Chinouriri‘s recent cover of ‘The Scientist’ for Spotify Singles.

The NME Cover star recently performed her rendition of the track for Spotify Singles, which follows her vocal love for Coldplay, telling The Forty Five that they “saved my life”.

“I was 13 and going through that the worst time ever as I was in a racist secondary school, but Coldplay was one thing that kept me going,” she told the publication. “I have this love and connection with Coldplay that is just endless, and no one can ever change my mind. I don’t care what music that they put out; I don’t want to hear a single thing about them that is bad.”

Now, the band themselves have responded to the cover on social media. Taking to Instagram stories yesterday (June 28), they uploaded a screenshot of the cover in question. In addition, the band’s creative director and manager Phil Harvey wrote that he “love[d] this version” and signed off with his initials.

The co-sign comes ahead of their respective upcoming Glastonbury performances. Chinouriri is due to perform on The Other Stage at 12.30pm on Sunday (June 30), whilst Coldplay will round out Saturday with a record-breaking fifth headline performance at the Pyramid Stage.

Earlier this year, Chinouriri released her debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events‘. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “As a portrait of a life (and career) transformed, however, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ – despite its slightly macabre title – is consistently charming, while offering enough range in sound and scope to hint at Chinouriri’s future ambitions. She has worked hard to make it sound this easy.”

Speaking to NME about her album as part of The Cover, the singer revealed that she took inspiration from the noughties while working on the LP as a way to reclaim her position in British society and the indie scene, where Black womanhood is routinely ignored and misrepresented.

“It’s me trying to relive the place I grew up in, but also understand that those things caused me so much trauma,” she said. “Even though I was having some of the worst times of my life, when I heard songs like [Phoenix’s] ‘1901’ or [Kings Of Leon’s] ‘Sex on Fire’, they used to make me so happy. I wanted an album that felt as nostalgic as those songs.”

Elsewhere, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ has landed spots on NME’s Best Albums of 2024 So Far and Best Debut Albums of 2024 So Far lists.

