College Student Stabbed To Death In Bulawayo

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A 25-year-old Esigodini Agricultural College student was Sunday stabbed to death by unknown assailants who went on to cover his body with shrubs by the roadside in Bulawayo’s Warringham suburb.

The slain student’s body was discovered Monday morning by friends.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the youth was stabbed on the back and left thigh with an unidentified object.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a murder case which occurred in Warringham suburb on June 6, 2021. The deceased is a male adult aged 25 years of Warringham suburb and a student at Esigodini Agricultural College. His killer is unknown,” said Inspector Ncube.

Ncube said the deceased had gone to play social soccer in Bulawayo’s Famona suburb earlier in the day with his friends and was last seen at Mac’s Garage where he intended to board private taxis plying the route to his home.

“On June 7, 2021 at around 9am, the informant heard rumours that there was a body lying by the roadside along Umzingwane road, Warringham suburb.

“He went to check and discovered that it was the now deceased’s body lying facing upwards and he made a report at ZRP Warringham Base.

“The police attended the scene. It was discovered that the deceased was stabbed on the back of the left thigh and his body was lying on thick shrubs facing the side of the road,” said Insp Ncube.

The victim’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a postmortem.

“Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects. If ever there might be people who happened to see which mode of transport the deceased used on the fateful day,” said the police spokesperson.