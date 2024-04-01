Colliery worker dies at workplace in suspected electrocution by faulty machine

Spread This News

AN employee at Dinson Colliery in Hwange died last week after he was reportedly electrocuted by a faulty machine he was using.

The now deceased was identified as Prince Mpofu (age not given).

The latest incident highlights the prevalence of mine fatalities and injuries in Zimbabwe’s extractive industry, where health and safety standards are poor.

Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) executive director, Farai Maguwu confirmed the unfortunate incident, through a post on his X handle.

“2 days ago, Prince Mpofu died at work at Dinson Colliery in Hwange. Found dead near the machine, bleeding through the ears. Body taken to Bulawayo for post mortem. Electrical shock suspected. Mining sector claiming lives like never before. Profits over human life!” said Farai Maguwu

In 2023 alone, mine accidents in killed at least 237 people, making it one of the worst years in the country’s mining history.

According to Xinhua news agency, chief government mining engineer, Michael Munodawafa, noted that the death toll was a tally from 212 deadly mining accidents recorded, while some go unreported.

Most of the deaths involved unregistered artisanal miners, who often engaged in unsafe mining and were reluctant to follow safety protocols, Munodawafa said.

Last year’s deaths are an increase from 139 recorded in 2022 from 121 accidents.

He said the unregistered artisanal miners are prone to mining accidents because they lack the skills and technical expertise to practice safe mining and often disregard legislation.