Coltart on charm offensive; engages Cincinnati, Cologne at COP28 for twinning opportunity with Bulawayo  

BULAWAYO Mayor David Coltart has announced plans to have his city twinned with American town Cincinnati and Germany’s Cologne among several developments that also involve him meeting the world’s seventh richest person Michael Bloomberg at COP28 in Dubai.

Coltart revealed that he had already applied for financial assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropy, a non-profit arm of the multi-billion dollar business tasked with humanitarian aid across the globe.

With COP28 focusing on the environment and climate-related matters, Coltart, a former Education Minister, said he had applied for funding to teach primary school pupils the importance of maintaining a clean city while involving them in efforts to clean it.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Councillor said he was working on another application that will unlock funds to rehabilitate Bulawayo’s cycle tracks and encourage the use of bicycles.

“Aside from a brief meeting with Bloomberg, I had a variety of exceptionally useful meetings and interactions,” said Coltart in an update on X.

“I have applied for funding from Bloomberg Philanthropy for a project to educate primary school children on the need to keep our city clean and to involve them in the clean up and keeping our City clean.

“I was also advised of a fund to rehabilitate cycle paths and will shortly be putting in an application to Bloomberg Philanthropy for support to make Bulawayo a more cycling-friendly city.”

Coltart intends to push for the planting of indigenous trees in Bulawayo’s high-density suburbs as part of a greening initiative.

Added Coltart: “I also had useful interactions with the Mayors of Lusaka, Copenhagen, Cincinnati, and Cologne and have entered into a discussion with the latter two to see if Bulawayo can be twinned with them.”

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, has over the years been plagued by numerous challenges that include water availability, poor infrastructure, loss of investment, and general lack; which Coltart is expected to fix.