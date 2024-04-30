Coltart slams Chamisa loyalists for handing Zanu PF seats “on a platter” in Saturday’s by-election

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has criticised opposition legislators who resigned from their constituencies in solidarity with leader Nelson Chamisa thereby “donating” National Assembly seats to Zanu PF.

Former MPs Fadzayi Mahere and Alan Rusty Markham resigned from Parliament in support of Chamisa who had dumped the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), two years after forming the party.

The Mt Pleasant and Harare Easy constituencies became vacant with by-elections held Saturday. Zanu PF’s Kevin Mutimbanyoka and George Mashavave won the seats, thrashing the embattled opposition’s candidates.

In an X post, Coltart said the resignations of Mahere and Markham played a significant role in “handing” these seats to Zanu PF.

“With respect, this isn’t factual. These seats went to Zanu because two distinguished MPs resigned of their own accord.

“Whilst of course, Tshabangu was a contributing factor, democrats handed these seats to Zanu PF on a platter,” he said

Added the former minister, “Ironically my comments are borne from deep sadness, concern and regret that neither of them are still in Parliament.

“Both are amongst the finest Parliamentarians in Zimbabwe and our nation is all the poorer not having them there.”