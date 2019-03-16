Come-back Real coach Zinedine Zidane says would like to coach Mbappe

KickOff

With Real Madrid having secured their first signing since the return of Zinedine Zidane, the Frenchman has now stated he’d love to coach Kylian Mbappe.

Real wasted no time in securing their first signing of Zidane’s new reign, which will come into effect in June this year – with the €50 million (R817m) transfer of Brazil defender Éder Militão on a lucrative six-year deal.

With the Frenchmen agreeing on a shock second stint, it’s been reported the conditions would be based on his selection of incoming signings.

And after being asked about the 20-year-old FIFA World Cup winner he told ESPN: “Like with all good players, I would love to.”

However, he said he had not asked Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Mbappe, adding: “No, not at all. It’s not the moment to talk about this.”

These comments arrive in the wake of President Florentino Perez admitting he’d prefer bringing Mbappe to Los Blancos to work with Zidane, over Neymar.

Zidane added to the press: “I am not going to talk about this as the season is still ongoing.

“We know the quality of the two players, but I am just interested in tomorrow’s game [at home to Celta Vigo] — nothing else.”