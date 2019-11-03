Come join us in dialogue: Nare tells opposition parties

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

OPPOSITION political parties that are not part of the political dialogue process created by President Emmerson Mnangagwa should join the platform so they stop criticising from outside, Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) convener, Justice Selo Nare has said.

Mnangagwa in May this year launched POLAD as a platform to discuss issues affecting the country after inviting all candidates to last year’s presidential election.

While 18 parties joined the platform, the main opposition MDC Alliance and four other parties snubbed the initiative describing it as “child’s play and a waste of time”.

MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa insists on a face to face meeting with Mnangagwa while maintaining his stance that the Zanu PF leader did not win last year’s elections and therefore should cede power to him.

Nare was speaking at this month’s clean-up campaign by POLAD members at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre in Harare Friday. The event was led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi .

“It’s easy to criticise when you are outside but they need to be in it to know what exactly it is.

“Human beings are like that; they would like to criticise you. They can even criticise the way I’m dressed today; that you have no shoes, you have sandals but I was ready for this occasion,” he jokingly said pointing to his feet which were in slopes.

“We accept such criticisms. I think they are constructive to a certain extent particularly when you are dialoguing.”

The political parties dialogue convener added it was quite common to tussle before finally agreeing to have talks.

“The area of dialogue is very difficult to fall in but it’s an area which is quite useful and before you can dialogue, you may have fights.

“Even in families, there are some repercussions which come in,” the retired High Court judge said.