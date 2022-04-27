Comedian Clive Chigubu dies

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

COMEDIAN Clive Chigubu has died.

He was 31.

The stand up comedian was battling with Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a type of cancer which had left him bedridden.

According to a family member, Chigubu died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chigubu recently detailed his battle with cancer in a local weekly and appealed for financial assistance.

Condolences have started pouring in for the entertainer.

Musician Asaph posted: “Sleep well brother #RIPCliveChigubu.”

Socialite Wellence Mujuru wrote: “Two days ago I saw a story on FB about Clive Chigubu battling cancer then today I woke up to the news that he has passed on, he was part of my best Zimbabwean comedians list. #RIPCliveChigubu.”

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon.”