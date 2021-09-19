Comic Pastor Release Debut Album Next Month

Spread This News











By Stephen Tsamba

POPULAR comedian, Comic Pastor, is set to release a debut album titled; IN MY TIME.

Comic Pastor, real name Prosper Ngomashi, announced last Wednesday that he would be releasing his debut album on 27 October.

The album was produced by Cymplex and features musicians Alicious and Andy Reezy among others.

Although IN MY TIME is going to be his debut album, Comic pastor is not new to the music scene. He has released singles such as Zvotoita kuno with popular hip hop artist Ti Gonzi and Tsamwa featuring Jeldous and Nicky Vibes.

Tsamwa has grossed 1,5 million views on YouTube.

Comic Pastor released the official art for the album last Thursday, grabbing attention and inciting anticipation for the project on social media platforms.

The album art features a formally dressed Comic pastor looking at his wristwatch in reference to the album’s title – IN MY TIME.

Comic Pastor is popular for his comedic antics.

He was part of the comedy video production company P.O Box until 2016 before leaving the team and since then he has been regularly releasing comedy skits and music.