Common issues faced by contact lens users and how to tackle them

By Special Correspondent

THE brand of contact lens that one uses is extremely important. Wearing quality contact lenses like Acuvue Define is very safe.

It is important that those that wear contact lenses follow the instructions of their ophthalmologist about lens care, usage period, and their replacement schedule. But sometimes problems can occur due to contact lenses. Let’s look at the common issues faced by contact lens wearers and what to do about contact lens discomfort:

Irritation and discomfort: These come from using the contact lenses for an extended period than recommended by an ophthalmologist, or when the lenses are worn-out or past their expiry date.

Redness: A major problem that occurs when dust, a bit of make-up, perfume or any other foreign particle comes in contact with the lenses. Even something that is seemingly trivial as not washing one’s hands before wearing the lenses can cause redness and discomfort.

Abnormal feeling of having something in the eye (scratched area, foreign body), mainly experienced by new lens wearers.

Eye infections: Eye infections caused by the bacteria/debris on contact lenses can potentially be quite serious. If left untreated, an eye infection could be vision threatening. So, it’s vital to see an ophthalmologist as soon as possible if you think you have an eye infection.

Environmental Allergens: Frequent cleaning is important to remove any buildup that may occur on contacts. If problems persist, switching to dailies might be the smart and right decision. If it’s seasonal allergies that affect your eyes, remove your lenses before using an eye drop that isn’t specifically intended for use with lenses. Wait for 15-20 minutes before inserting your lenses once again.

Preventing and taking care of contact lens issues:

Contact lens issues range from mild irritation and discomfort to potentially vision-threatening infections. There are various things you can do to avoid contact lens irritation and discomfort. Caring for your contact lenses and using them properly will help avoid many issues.

If you experience eye irritation or a burning sensation when you apply your lenses or at any point, you should remove and clean them immediately. You may have debris/bacteria buildup on the contacts and washing your eyes can help remove it. Wash your lenses thoroughly and inspect them for tears and damages before applying them once again.

You have to let your eyes rest for a bit to reduce the inflammation. It is often ideal to switch to eyeglasses in the meantime.

If your lenses continue to cause discomfort, consider discarding them and use new ones. They may have debris or bacterial buildup. Change your storage and cleaning solutions according to the recommended replacement schedule.

If you use a different storage or cleaning solution, you might experience an allergic reaction to the chemicals. You might have to opt for some other type of solution or brand. The same applies to the lenses as well.

If contacts aren’t precisely fitted to your eyes, they can cause irritation, burning and lead to extreme discomfort. Your ophthalmologist or an eye care professional can help you get the proper fit and decide if you need to switch out your contacts type or brand.

Only wear contacts that suit your eyes and match the prescription given by your eye care professional or ophthalmologist.

Use proper hand-washing methods and hygiene techniques when handling your lenses. Follow the usage and care guide given by the eye care professional. Only use the solution designed for your contact type and brand.

Only use your lenses for as long as directed. It is very important to replace them according to the recommended schedule. This can help prevent debris/bacteria buildup and eye discomfort.