Commonwealth Games: Her native Zimbabwe absent, Queen’s Baton creator reflects on inspiration behind design

By UK Correspondent & Birmingham Live

THE 2022 Commonwealth Games roared to life in the United Kingdom city of Birmingham Friday after spectacular official opening ceremony the previous night.

Some 72 nations are in this year’s Games, the 22nd since the competition began in 1930, and over 5,000 athletes will take part.

Zimbabwe is one of the former British colonies absent from the games after the country quit the association back in 2003 at the height of Harare’s diplomatic fallout with the West.

However, a Zimbabwean influence is still part of the games in the Queen’s Baton through its designer Laura Nyahuye.

A creative visionary, Zimbabwe-born Nyahuye, is a multi-disciplinary artist and founder and director of MAOKO, an arts organisation supporting marginalised groups, refugees, asylum seekers and migrants artists, engaging communities using Art as a Vehicle.

BirminghamLive spoke with baton designer Laura Nyahuye about the inspiration behind its creation.

“It was only when I came to the UK I was made to feel like the ‘other’ and this theme of ‘othering’ has remained for generations, my own daughter has had to experience this at times, isolating experience because of her race,” she said.

“There’s constant pushback to remain truly who you are as a woman of colour but my creativity has helped me defy that expectation of me.”

Nyahuye’s work exists to challenge the status quo and address social issues – this is something she wanted to keep central to the design. She believes it to be her “duty” as an artist to “search for the humanity” in the atrocities in history she told us.

“I’m not a political artist but a humanitarian artist. I acknowledge that there is history, I acknowledge that there are barriers, but my job is to do something about calling out to the innermost of the innermost that is inside of us – our need for love.

“If we do that, and we just dig deep and we see each other for what we are as humans for me that’s enough I’ve done what I came to do.”

Though it’s one of the smallest canvases on which to work, Laura mentions many tales have been designed into the baton – her biggest inspiration she says was the celebration of womanhood.

“My duty was to celebrate woman with this baton as it’s the Queen’s baton. She’s a mother and grandmother so I thought how do we view the global community of women in that way? They are queens and princesses.

“Across Commonwealth countries, women are thermostats who are heartbeats within communities yet in many of those countries they are having to navigate much oppression – I wanted to honour those women with this design.” The inspiration is befitting a game where medals for women will outnumber those for men for the first time in a major event.

There are “layers of stories” being told in the baton Laura explains and there are references embedded in the design that salutes the various people and identities in the Commonwealth community. The baton also exists to be a talking point for young people and their relationship with the Commonwealth , as change-makers, artists and future leaders.

“The Commonwealth carries a lot of negative history with it, so I hope this is a way to have an honest conversation with people on the topic.

“Young people are our future, they have an important voice in the conversation about the legacy of the Commonwealth.”