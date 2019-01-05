Company boss in soup over $54k fraud

By Audience Mutema

A 27-year-old Harare man Thursday appeared before a Harare magistrate facing fraud charges involving $54 000 he allegedly swindled out of his employer through botched marketing deals.

Willmore Chigodora, a marketing manager for Gatehill Enterprises Private Limited T/A Solarlux Solutions, appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo who remanded out of custody on $200 bail.

He is alleged to have transferred the company’s money into his personal Ecocash account and bank account.

It is state’s case that, “During the period extending from August 2017 to 24 September 2018, the accused, acting in connivance with Talent Mudzonganiso, McDonald Gumi, Kudakwashe Munodawafa and Farai Soko still at large, hatched a plan to steal from the complainant”.

Pursuant to their plan, they approached various shops including car parts dealer Transerve, ZimGold and other individuals where they would obtain credit notes of goods with inflated prices.

Court heard they would receive money for the job they would have done for customers using company vehicles.

Thereafter, they would submit part of the money to the company while pocketing the remainder.

Prosecuting, Sebastian Mutizirwa said once in possession of the credit notes and in connivance with cashiers of respective shops, the group would misrepresent to the complainant that they had bought those goods at the inflated prices when in fact, they would have paid less.

The offence came to light when the company Chief Executive Officer Naboth Gaza received a tip-off from an anonymous caller about the illicit deals.

An internal audit was conducted and it was discovered that Chigodora had prejudiced the company of $54 000 and nothing was recovered.