Company Loses ZW$2 Million Goods To Fraudster

By Mary Taruvinga

A local retail outlet, Brand Port Private Limited, is counting losses after it gave away goods worth $1 777 814 to a suspected fraudster after being shown a fake bank transfer.

This followed a deal gone wrong between the retailer and one Eric Mbunga.

Mbunga has since been arrested. He appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga Friday, who remanded him out of custody on $10 000.

He is expected back in court October 5.

According to the State, on August 13, this year Mbunga allegedly went to the complainant’s business place.

The court heard he was in company of his accomplice Owen Pfani who is still at large.

It is alleged Mbunga was introduced as the potential customer by the name Solomon Ramazani.

Mbunga pretended as if he wanted a quotation for various products of personal care and beverages.

He was given a quotation of $1 777 814-00.

Mbunga allegedly then indicated that he wanted to do the payment through a bank transfer and he was given the banking details as FBC Bank account number 1396031430143 Borrowdale Branch.

It is alleged at around 1800 hours on the same day, Mbunga sent two proof of payments slips in the form of Funds transfer receipt from NMB bank account number 0000022131889 to the supplied FBC bank account through whatsapp platform.

The first transaction had a total amount of $750 000-00 and the second with $1 027 814-00 with the same reference number GT20617GHPXW, sender name being S. Tsika.

On August 14, the accused person then gave the complainant a contact person at the shop as Jack contactable on mobile number 0774 702 847 and goods to be supplied at corner Charter and Harare Street.

The complainant allegedly instructed the warehouse manager Fungai Mashita to deliver the products at the supplied address.

Upon arrival Pfani instructed the products to be offloaded at the pavement of Go Liquor Bottle store indicating that the person with the keys to the shop was not available.

Pfani signed the delivery note after all the goods were supplied.

On August 16 the complainant checked for the payment made by the accused person through internet banking and the payment was not reflecting.

On August 17 the complainant checked again and realised that the payment had not reflected he tried to contact the accused person on his number and it was not reachable.

he also tried Pfani’s mobile numbers and he was not reachable as well.

On August 18, the complainant checked with NMB bank for the account number on the proof of payment and was told that the account does not exist.

The complainant suffered a total prejudice$1 777 814-00 and nothing have been recovered.