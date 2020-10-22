Complacency Will Lead To Covid-Resurgence In Zimbabwe – WHO

President Mnangagwa with his vice presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi receiving Covid-19 donations from ambassadors of South Korea and India

President Mnangagwa with his vice presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi receiving Covid-19 donations from ambassadors of South Korea and India

By Idah Mhetu

THE WORLD Health Organisation representative to Zimbabwe Alex Gasasira has urged Zimbabweans to comply with Covid-19 preventive measures in order to avoid a resurgence in the pandemic.

Addressing the media after a donation ceremony by the South Korean and Indian embassies at State House, Gasasira said a resurgence in Covid-19 cases had gripped countries across Europe.

He said the resurgence was due to complacency.

“If we do not comply with the preventive measures, we will experience a resurgence we are seeing in other countries. People may be tired but we have to comply with the preventive measures until we have a vaccine,” said Gasasira.

“The United States of American and most European countries are experiencing a resurgence due to complacency.”

The Covid-19 threat in Zimbabwe has eased resulting in many people not observing WHO regulations like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and regularly sanitising hands.

At State House, Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Rungsung Masakui, presented US$350 000 worth of Covid-19 essential medicines to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The ambassador said India is set to bring to Zimbabwe a fleet of ambulances which are presently being assembled in India. Additionally, India is equipping various information technology centres across the country.

South Korea Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Do Bong-Kae handed over Covid-19 diagnostic test kits worth US$300 000.