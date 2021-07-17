ConCourt Reserves Judgment In Malaba’s Term Of Office Challenge

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

THE Constitutional Court Friday indefinitely reserved its judgement that will determine Chief Justice, Luke Malaba’s fate.

The ruling follows an application by a Zanu PF activist, Marx Mupungu who approached the Constitutional Court challenging a ruling that Malaba ceased to be a judge when he turned 70 in May this year.

Mupungu is seeking an order nullifying a ruling by three High Court judges that sought to disqualify Malaba from office.

Malaba’s term in office was ended following an application by young Lawyers of Zimbabwe, a top human rights lawyer, Musa Kika and Fredick Mutanda, a war veteran.

“Constitutional Court sat to determine the case brought by Marx Mupungu against Musa Kika and Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe (YLAZ). The judges heard arguments from the lawyer for Mupungu and lawyers for Young Lawyers for Zimbabwe. No arguments were heard from Musa Kika’s lawyers,” said Noble Chinanhu representing Kika soon after the hearing.

Mupungu filed his application in terms of Section 175(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013, as read with Rule 31(5) of Constitutional Court Rules, 20I6.

He listed Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Judicial Service Commission, Musa Kika, Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe, Fredrick Charles Moses Mutanda, Attorney-General Prince Machaya and President Emmerson Mnangagwa as 1st to 7th respondents respectively.

Last May, President Mnangagwa extended Malaba’s contract by another five years following a constitutional amendment.

However, YLAZ, Kika and Mutanda made a High Court application challenging the decision and High Court Judges, Justices Happias Zhou, Edith Mushore and Jesta Charehwa ruled that the incumbent judges of the senior courts could not benefit from an amendment to the Constitution extending their term limits.

But Mupungu argued the President’s conduct was constitutionally valid.

“I believe the President of Zimbabwe acted constitutionally when he accepted the medical report on the mental and physical fitness of the Honourable Justice Luke Malaba.

“In so doing, the President was approving the Honourable Justice Malaba’s election to continue in office as Chief Justice for an additional five years,” said Mupungu.

He said the High Court orders in question have far-reaching consequences that may undermine the administration of justice.