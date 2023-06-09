ConCourt rules against exorbitant candidates’ nomination fees; orders Parliament to review in a week

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Constitutional Court has ruled against the exorbitant nomination fees for candidates seeking to contest in the August general elections.

The fees were hiked following the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 144 of 2022 to USD$20 000 for presidential candidates and USD$1 000 for parliamentary candidates.

In his Constitutional Court application, Nationalists Alliance Party (NAP), Devine Mhambi Hove argued the fee was too high.

He added that Parliament had failed to fulfil its constitutional obligation to consider whether the law used was in contravention of the constitution.

The matter was heard by a panel of seven judges.

Hove, through his attorney, Lovemore Madhuku argued that the Parliament should be held responsible as the parliamentary legal committee (PLC), which reviews laws before sending them to the Senate.

Parliament has been given a week to review the candidates’ fees.