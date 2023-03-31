Confusion over Uebert Angel dismissal; Mnangagwa spokesperson says controversial cleric still Ambassador At Large

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENTIAL spokesperson George Charamba has dismissed claims that Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel has been stripped of his diplomatic passport and title.

Following Al Jazeera’s broadcast of the second part of its Gold Mafia documentary, Mnangagwa’s biographer Eddie Cross claimed Angel had been relieved of his diplomatic duties and could face persecution.

Angel was secretly recorded by Al Jazeera’s investigative unit offering to launder US$1.2 billion using the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The self styled prophet who is shown as the face of gold smuggling in Zimbabwe also revealed the web of gold smugglers which includes Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya, Kamlesh Pattni and Simon Rudland.

A twitter handle believed to be run by Charamba Friday, dismissed the claims saying: “Clarifying on the status of ambassador at large Uebert Angel:

“Following claims circulating in the social media that Zimbabwe’s ambassador-at-large, ambassador Uebert Angel has been stripped of his ambassadorial status, kindly be advised that His Excellency the President, Dr ED who is the sole appointing authority of all ambassadors representing the state of Zimbabwe, has not taken such a step.

“The ambassador – at -large remains in that status and executing all his duties as outlined at the time of his appointment. Please be so advised”.