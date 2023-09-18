Congo denies coup attempt reports, reassures public

The president of the Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, answers questions from journalists after the meeting with French President Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace, Paris, France on July 5, 2007. EFE/Melanie Frey

The Congo Brazzaville government has denied reports of a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso, who has been in power for 38 years.

The government’s denial came after Information Minister Thierry Moungalla tweeted on Saturday that “fanciful information” was suggesting “serious events” were underway in the capital, Brazzaville.

“The Government denies this fake news,” Moungalla tweeted. “We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to go about their activities calmly.”

The government’s website also posted a statement denying the coup attempt reports.

Nguesso, 78, has spent 38 years at the country’s helm in central Africa. He was president from 1979 to 1992, returned in 1997 after a civil war, and has remained in power ever since.

There has been a wave of coups across Africa in recent months, with the most recent one in Gabon, where the military seized power in January.

However, the Congolese government’s denial of the coup attempt reports suggests that the situation in the country is under control.