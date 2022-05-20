Construction of one stop village at Warren Hills Golf Course commences

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

AUGUR investments, owned by prominent property developer, Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, Friday launched the refurbishment of a one stop village at the Warren Hills Golf Course in partnership with the City of Harare.

The golf course is one of Harare’s oldest up-market recreational facilities and is owned by Sunshine Developments, a joint venture company between City of Harare and Augur Investments.

Sharpe told journalists at a press briefing that they are now in the final weeks of planning before they start the development.

“We are not building on the golf course or on sensitive areas, we are building that area and we will prevent any environmental damage.

“There have been rumours that we were removing the golf course, and these are not true, because we are actually upgrading the golf course. We are spending a budget of about four to five million United States dollars to bring it to an international championship course status,” Sharpe said.

He added: “The golfers that are currently playing there, we would love them to continue playing there and be members of this estate. The membership will also include outside golfers.”

“We are very proud to bring this in Zimbabwe, especially in Warren Hills, a place that we believe needs upliftment and significant investment.

The estate will encompass a five-star hotel and conference centre, retail shops, office park, club house facilities for the enhanced golf course and an exclusive residential estate of modern contemporary style villas, flats (luxury apartments), townhouses and an attached retirement section with health and medical facilities.

Sharpe assured residents that the project will not destroy the golf course and current members will not be shut out.

He also asked the public and politicians to support the project and give him a chance to help develop a world class city.

“We are facing challenges of the economy in the country that has limited our chance to have real development and our plea is for everyone to allow us to develop this country so as to be a world class city,” Sharpe said.

Citizens Coalition for Change councillor, Denford Ngadziore, who attended the launch, encouraged Sharpe to have a community meeting in his ward where the golf club is situated to hear their concerns so that they are not left out in the development of their area.

“I think you need to have a face to face meeting with the community and hear what they say about the project. It is better to also explain to them what you intend to do with their recreational area so that they are not left out in the development of their golf club,” Ngadziore said.

The joint venture agreement was that the City of Harare will provide land and Sunshine Development will contribute US$7 million for the development of the land.