Construction works begin at state-of-the-art Marvelous Nakamba Sports Complex

ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba has stepped up plans to construct a state-of-the-art sports complex with construction works now underway at the project site in Mahatshula, Bulawayo.

The Marvelous Nakamba Sports Complex, which is aptly named after the Aston Villa star, will house sporting facilities for five disciplines namely football, tennis and basketball, volleyball and swimming.

The sports complex will be run by the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) which the player set up two years ago to support underprivileged children and youth through educational programs, sports, projects, life experiences and skills.

Nakamba said he is happy with the progress at his sports complex.

“I am excited that finally, we get to action plans that have been on pen and paper for a long time, much credit goes to the Bulawayo City Council for the support and encouragement that has led us to this precious moment. It has always been my dream to have a state-of-the-art facility that our youngsters will enjoy using, something that we didn’t grow up having. It’s high time we give back to the community,” Nakamba said.

“We are pleased to announce that phase one of the developments of the Marvelous Nakamba Sports Complex has begun. This is the phase of clearing of the land to make way for development. We have deployed earthmoving machines to ensure the thorough and correct way of land clearing and preparation,” he added.

The Warriors star said the complex will have modern facilities for various sports codes.

“This is in line with the development of a multi-purpose complex that will have football fields, tennis court, basketball court, volleyball pitch, swimming pool, changing rooms, sitting area, ablution and a parking area. Among the structures will be two buildings which will house administration offices, restaurant, gymnasium, conference centre, medical bay and a diner.”

Nakamba, who has been embarking on various charitable causes to give back to the underprivileged communities is in the country and will this weekend host a juniors’ football tournament at White City Stadium.

The youth football tournament was initially scheduled to take place last year but was cancelled at the last minute due to the government’s suspension of sporting activities to curb the spread of the Covid-1