Continued incarceration of Sikhala foreshadows tough times for main opposition

By Staff Reporter

The United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) has said the continued incarceration of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) official, Job Sikhala, is an indication of tougher times for the opposition this year.

In its new year statement, the political outfit said the partisan application of justice by the judiciary was troubling.

“It is sad that at the close of 2022, our nation is carrying forward injustices against politically connected individuals such as Job Sikhala, who today, still is languishing in prison despite bail being a constitutional right.

“When the late former President Robert Mugabe was ousted from power, many promises were made. Government was said to be turning over a new leaf – but sadly, there still appears to be a partisan approach in the application of justice.

“Come 2023, we fear that Zimbabwe will witness the continued persecution of opposition stalwarts. This persecution will potentially worsen our reputation as a nation. Zimbabwe is a Constitutional democracy,” reads the statement.

UZA urged government to walk the talk and stop using state apparatus to settle and score political points against its perceived opponents, adding, the law should not be applied selectively.

The party added that a leadership vacuum at State House has worsened living conditions for ordinary people.

“Our nation has been plagued by challenges, most of which emanate from gross mismanagement, lack of constitutional compliance, failure to adhere to the rule of law, corruption, deteriorating infrastructure, inconsistent delivery of water and electricity and a failed health delivery system.

“Many of these challenges emanate from a leadership vacuum. Our current leaders do not have the national development agenda at heart.”

In addition, UZA said current policy reforms have not improved the economic situation in the country, let alone the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

“The majority of our citizens live in abject poverty and have access to only one or two meals a day.

“The Covid-19 pandemic worsened the circumstances of many, causing untold suffering for Zimbabweans socially, mentally and economically.

“School dropouts are on the rise and in particular, young girls including minors, are being forced out of school while others are married off. Their plight is exacerbated by increased poverty,” the statement read.

UZA called for sustainable macroeconomic stabilisation that focuses on comprehensive economic growth and job creation.

The party said government must adopt a people first approach when coming up with economic policies.