Controversial Chief Negomo Dethroned

By Leopold Munhende

CONTROVERSIAL Chief Negomo who made headlines in 2012 after punishing now late Prime Minister and MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai with two cows and two sheep for marrying in the sacred month of November, has been dethroned.

Chief Negomo, real name Luscious Chitsinde, had been the acting traditional leader for 14 years, but according to sources said he was booted out following a ruling by the Mashonaland Central Provincial Assembly of Chief’s Council.

Since a 2017, resolution for him to step down as acting Chief Negomo from Chiweshe, Chitsinde has been fighting hard to remain as chief, a post that comes with a monthly salary and other perks including a twin-cab vehicle.

However, sources privy to the developments in Chiweshe told NewZimbabwe.com Friday, villagers under the Negomo chieftainship were celebrating his removal.

They accused him of abusing his power to corruptly amass wealth and livestock instead of solving issues in the area amicably.

“He has been dethroned after serving in an acting capacity for too long,” said a source amid reports David Gweshe who would replace Chitsinde.

“All along, he had been making moves to be installed as the substantive chief but it does not work that way. The chieftainship has to be moved from one family to another as per tradition.

“People are actually happy because he was taking people’s property, fining them livestock they did not own among other forms of punishment, sometimes even for small offences.

Chitsinde, who has publicly expressed his support for the ruling Zanu PF was also heavily involved in the ruling party’s factional fights in Mazowe district and at the provincial level.

“He was at one time supporting (Home Affairs Minister) Kazembe Kazembe in fighting (businessman) Tafadzwa Musarara.”

Both Kazembe and Musarara hail from Mazowe district.

Chitsinde has also failed to repay a US$147 000 loan from a local bank, CBZ.

On Tsvangirai, in 2012, Chitsinde fined the then Prime Minister two cows and two sheep after he married Locardia Karimatsenga-Tembo accusing the opposition leader of breaking traditional beliefs and marrying in the sacred month of November.

However, Tsvangirai successfully challenged Chitsinde’s ruling.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get a comment from Local Government Minister July Moyo were unsuccessful as he was not picking up calls on his mobile phone.