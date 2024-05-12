Controversial cleric Passion Java’s ‘Night of Wonders’ fails to live up to its billing; filling 60k seater stadium proves mammoth task

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL self-proclaimed prophet, Passion Java has been left with egg on the face after his highly-publicised crusade dubbed ‘Night of Wonders’ attracted a paltry crowd at the giant National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The Thursday night event at the 60 000-seater was supposed to be a display of mobilising prowess by the self-proclaimed prophet, but it turned out to be a disastrous flop.

The clergyman was banking on Zanu PF to pull crowds but despite extensive mobilisation efforts, thousands of citizens chose to stay away.

Only a few bays of the arena had sizeable numbers but estimates suggest the attendees were slightly above 10% of full capacity.

In the run-up to the event, Java, vowed he would quit preaching if he failed to fill to the rafters the 60,000-seater stadium.

In the aftermath of the flop, netizens went to town mocking Java as a fake prophet whose links to Zanu PF first secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa earned him the Zimbabwean population’s spite.

Java, a close Mnangagwa ally, rose to infamy for claiming to possess extraordinary healing powers and flaunting his vast wealth which includes expensive cars and houses abroad.

In the midst of grinding poverty among his fellow countrymen, the controversial cleric oftentimes parades trendy clothes, shoes and jewellery on social media, but shies away from philanthropy.