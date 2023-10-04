‘Controversial’ economist Gift Mugano fired from ZimTrade Board; hints at contesting his removal 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ECONOMIST Gift Mugano has been fired from the ZimTrade Board for allegedly making disparaging remarks against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration over the faltering economy.

He is also accused of siding with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa amid claims by presidential spokesperson George Charamba that he drafted the CCC’s 2023 elections manifesto, allegations that he swiftly rejected.

In a letter addressed to Mugano, Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, James Manzou said the termination of Mugano’s membership from the ZimTrade Board was with immediate effect.

“I wish to inform you that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has terminated your membership from the ZimTrade Board in terms of Article 10 of the Constitution of ZimTrade as read with Section 16 of the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31). The termination is with immediate effect.

“I wish to thank you for the services rendered to the Board and the Ministry and to wish you well in your future endeavours,” wrote Manzou.

ZimTrade is a joint venture between the Government of Zimbabwe and the private sector to promote local exports.

Section 16 of the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) provides for the appointment and removal of board members of public entities.

The section outlines the grounds for the removal of board members, which include misconduct or incompetence, failure to attend board meetings without reasonable cause, conflict of interest, and conviction of a criminal offence, among others.

In his brief response on X, Mugano hinted he won’t go down without a fight.

“Fired from the ZimTrade Board by the appointing authority before the end of my term. This is part of the strategies of Government of Zimbabwe aimed at silencing alternative voices. It will not work on me. Zimbabwe is for us all and our views matter,” he said.

In recent weeks, Mugano has been critical of the government’s economic policies.

His last post on X prior to his axing, Mugano wrote a long thread criticising Zanu PF for failing to fix the economy and mocking Mnangagwa for the snub by opposition legislators during the official opening of the 10th Parliament Tuesday.

“I am trying to frame how the economy will look like going forward – all I see is darkness. Let me break this down for the layman: How possible is it for the GoZ to pursue international engagement which is key to driving economic development when at home the same govt is harassing the opposition?

“Yesterday, @CCCZimbabwe MPs didn’t attend the official opening of Parliament by @edmnangagwa rendering the whole process to a Zanu PF caucus.

“Of significance is the fact that millions of Zimbabweans, that is, both those who voted @CCCZimbabwe and those who couldn’t vote for various reasons but have a CCC DNA are in support of this move and will continue to have these kind of protests in the future.

“It is given that going forward national consensus on national developmental issues will be elusive.”

Over the years, Mugano represented the country at various forums on trade negotiations and investment missions abroad (Heads of State & Government Summits, Council of Ministers, Senior Officials of Trade & Technical Committees) at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

He has done consultancy for DFID, British Council, the Parliament of Zimbabwe, NIR Sweden, GIZ and UNFPA.

At one time he served as interim board chairman of struggling ZiscoSteel before resigning in June 2020 citing interference by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, and was registrar at Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU).