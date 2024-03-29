Controversial Geo-Pomona Waste boss fumes over criticism of project – says Zimbabweans should be ‘proud’

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The director of Geo-Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd, Delish Nguwaya has fumed over criticism of the costly waste-energy project which has been widely condemned by Harare city council and civil society organisations describing it as “scandalous”.

Geo Pomona was established in 2022 after a Netherlands-registered waste management firm Geogenix BV secured a US$350 million waste-to-energy deal which resulted in a tug-of-war between the company and city stakeholders.

Geogenix BV is owned by an Albanian businessman Mirel Mèrtiri known for controversial waste management deals. The company’s local representative Delish Nguwaya is a close associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family.

Speaking to journalists during the tour of the controversial dump site formerly owned by the city of Harare, Nguwaya said Zimbabweans should be proud he is creating employment at the site.

“We managed to do all the construction to make sure this a livable place, a refreshing place, in a dump site. This is what Geo Pomona is doing, giving back to the community…to creating world-class waste management facility,” he said.

A football and two basketball pitches have been constructed on the site.

Nguwaya said the pitch is “FIFA certified” such that even the national team can utilise it.

The company is also in the process of constructing a sorting plant and landfills for varying types of waste among other things.

The project is still in the construction phase with completion expected in 2025.

“This stadium meets international standards. The waste you see is the same waste which was there before.

“Before, it was a disaster. There was too much air pollution and bad smells but now there are no stench smells.

“Remember before there were always fire outbreaks here. The fires affected the entire community but when we took over from the city of Harare there were no fire outbreaks.

“You Zimbabweans should be proud. This thing is being done by Zimbabweans. This is not a Nguwaya project. I’m creating jobs for your relatives, not the Nguwaya family,” he said.

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate 22 megawatts of electricity which will feed into the national grid.

Recently, it was reported that Geo Pomona Waste is seeking to charge the city of Harare US$123 for waste collection.

Community Water Alliance said this was absurd considering that waste is a raw material for Geo Pomona’s business.

Nguwaya attacked Community Water Alliance founder Hardlife Mudzingwa saying he is being sent by handlers who do not appreciate development.

“We are in agreement with the city of Harare and we don’t have any challenges. Hardlife knows nothing about our contract and he is the one reaping residents of their hard-earned money on the pretext that he is helping them,” he said.