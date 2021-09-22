Controversial Gold Buyer Splurges US$10k On Zanu PF Booklet

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL gold dealer Pedzisayi Scott Sakupwanya Saturday shelled US$10 000 on Zanu PF’s revised policy booklet during an extravagant Zanu PF event in Kwekwe.

Zanu PF acting national spokesperson Mike Bimha, who is leading the rollout of the revised booklet spelling out the party’s economic and empowerment drive, put the book on auction where Sakupwanya, through his aide, outbid everyone to purchase the book for US$10 000.

“I am here representing Better Brands and on behalf of my boss Scott Sakupwanya. He is not here with us physically, but he is following this event online. He has therefore bid for this book at US$10 000,” the aide, who preferred to simply as the runner, said.

“What is exciting about the new dispensation is that it is creating opportunities for youths to flourish in business. Things are moving and we would like the thank the p resident for the developments. We also want to thank God for giving us a president like him,” the aide said.

The dinner event, which was held at a local hotel, was graced by State Security minister Owen Ncube, Local Government minister July Moyo, Public Service minister Paul Mavhima and Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavhima amongst other top officials.

Not to be outdone former cabinet deputy minister Annastacia Ndlovu also bid the book for US$7 000.

The book is being sold for US$5.

“This policy booklet will be available for a small fee, but the fee is determined by something else. When I finish my presentation, I will have two books for auction on display and the highest bidder that will determine the price of the booklet later,” Bimha said.

“Zanu-PF had a policy and an Act on indigenization and economic empowerment. However, a lot have happened within our environment which necessitated a need to review the policy. We have considered the new dispensation and it’s thrust on economic empowerment, economic development and economic growth. The President came up with a mantra Zimbabwe is one for business again we had to review so that we move with the mantra,” he said.

Bimha added that Zanu PF also had manifesto talking about growing the economy and economic inclusion.

“We have a vision 2030 all these necessitated the review of this policy. Hence in 2020 the party approved the proposal for the review. Therefore, our first rollout was in Bulawayo,” he said.

In addition, Bimha said the policy document is aimed at addressing imbalances on historically marginalised groups.

“The policy addresses issues to do with women, to do with youths, to do with war veterans and to do with any disadvantaged person. With a view of saying let our people be empowered,” he said.