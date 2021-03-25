Cop, Cattle Rustler Dupe Ex-Police Deputy Com General

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A POLICE officer stationed in Mhangura has been arrested for allegedly conniving with a convicted cattle rustler to clear and sell stolen beasts to the then ZRP Deputy Police Commissioner General Levi Sibanda.

In a separate matter, another Mhangura-based police officer also appeared in court facing similar charges.

Constable Enifas Madzivanzira aged 36 and Sergeant Patricia Mashayamombe (42), who both reside at the Mhangura police camp, were arrested by members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) at the weekend.

The duo appeared in court Tuesday facing charges of abuse of duty as public officers.

Chinhoyi Magistrate Tapiwa Banda remanded the pair in custody to 6 April.

Allegations against Madzivanzira are that on 7 January 2015, he unlawfully cleared four bovines at Plot 5, Rosetta Farm, Mhangura using livestock clearance certificates Form 392 indicating Samuel Wena was selling to Ndaradzi Muzerengi.

Muzerengi was buying the cattle on behalf of then Deputy Commissioner General Sibanda.

However, the cleared cattle had been reported stolen at Mhangura Police Station on 13 October 2014.

Wena was later arrested, convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for stock theft.

However, according to the state, Madzivanzira allegedly lacked due diligence in verifying stock theft records at the police station and also failed to confirm ownership of the beats from credible witnesses such as the headman of the area in question as required.

As a result of accused person’s actions, it was averred in court that the rustler successfully sold the four beasts which were later slaughtered at Eleven Miles abattoir.

Meanwhile, in the case of Mashayamombe, ZACC alleges on 27 February 2015 accused person whilst on duty, acted contrary to and inconsistent to her duties by unlawfully clearing two oxen at Plot 5, Rosetta, Mhangura.

Accused allegedly cleared the cattle reported stolen at Mhangura Police Station on 13 February 2015.

Mashayamombe also allegedly connived with one Christina Chisona to pose as an independent witness to the transaction when in fact she was the seller’s wife.

Facts reveal the police officer failed to take all laid down procedures to clear the cattle, resulting in another cattle thief, Handsen Wena selling the stolen beasts to one Issa Kazembe.

Wena was later arrested, convicted and is serving a nine-year jail term. Tendai Tapi represented the state in both cases.