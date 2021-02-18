Cop In Soup For Nicking Irrigation Pipes Under His Care

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Chipinge: A junior police officer stationed at Middle Sabi was recently arrested after he allegedly stole irrigation pipes that were being kept at the police station.

The pipes belong to ethanol producer, Green Fuels company.

For the offence, Robert Bore (31) appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira facing charges of stealing aluminium pipes from his own police station.

He denied the charges and was remanded out of custody on a $5 000 bail.

Prosecutors told the court that Bore was arrested following a report that some aluminium pipes went missing at the police station.

However, Bore was later found in possession of a wheelbarrow and the pipes that were missing, leading to his arrest.

He was further remanded to February 20 for trial.