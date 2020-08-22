Cop stabs vendor for refusing to share illicit brew

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A ROUNDNUTS vendor only identified as Ranga is battling for life at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo after a frustrated police Constable, Bruce Nyamudyara allegedly stabbed him on the neck for refusing to share an illegal whisky known as Njengo with him.

Nyamudyara, who is based at Bulawayo Central Police Station, was detained at Mzilikazi Police station on attempted murder charges.

The incident occurred at Ross Camp’s Millennium Bar around 3pm according to an eyewitness.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi’s phone was not going through when attempts were made to seek comment.

“Ranga was drinking his Njengo when Nyamudyara demanded he shared it with him to which Ranga refused,” said a witness.

“After some time, Nyamudyara was allowed to drink but it did not take long before Ranga decided to withdraw the offer and continued to drink alone.”

But this did not go down well with Nyamudyara who in fact also wanted to empty the remaining contents of the illicit drink and was turned down by Ranga.

Nyamudyara is said to have rushed to an adjacent butchery and grabbed a knife which he used to stab Ranga on the neck once.

The incident occurred at a time President Emmerson Mnangagwa directed all bars to close while bottle stores are only allowed to sell up to 4.30pm.

The measures are part of his efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.