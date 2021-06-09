Cop Sued For Sending Nude Pics To Married Lover

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

A POLICE officer stationed at Mwenezi police station has been slapped with a US$30 000 lawsuit for dating and sending his nude pictures to a local businessman’s wife.

An aggrieved Zivengwa Marichini filed the lawsuit against Thomas Mudekunye at Chivi Civil court.

Magistrate Rutendo Jakati adjourned the matter to 23 June, the date she is expected to hand down her ruling.

In his founding affidavit, Marichini said in March this year, he discovered his wife Fiona Mukachana’s infidelity when he found some love text messages and nude pictures which the love birds were exchanging via WhatsApp.

Upon questioning, his wife admitted the illicit relationship with the law man.

Marichini said he was lawfully married to Mukachana under customary law and the couple is blessed with two children.

“The defendant’s actions are very bad and he did this with full knowledge that my wife and I are married since we were staying within the same community.

“Defendant caused a lot of problems to my marriage due to his sexual relationship with my wife,” Marichini told the court.

He said he was living in harmony with his wife up to the day he discovered her extra marital affair, a situation which stressed him to the point of wanting to kill his wife and later commit suicide.

He told the court that as a result of the adulterous affair, he has lost all love and comfort from his wife and their marriage is on the brink of collapse.

Marichini is now demanding damages on the pain inflicted on him to the tune of US$15 000 while another US$15 000 is for “loss of consortium”.