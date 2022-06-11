Cop who robbed imbiber of $250 in full uniform is jailed 2 years

A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment for robbery.

Constable Jubilee Katsa (31) stationed at Police Protection Unit (PPU) Chinhoyi was convicted of robbery as defined in Section 126 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Katsa will spend an effective 12 months in jail after magistrate Tapiwa Banda suspended half of the prison term on condition of good behaviour.

The state case, led by Tendai Tapi, was that on March 6, 2021 at Empire Night Club situated at Mzimba shopping centre, Chinhoyi, complainant Norman Sixpence (38) was seated at the club’s doorstep.

Katsa, who was in police uniform while in the company of an unidentified male adult, confronted complainant, grabbed him by the belt and lifted him.

The court heard, as he manhandled Sixpence, the cop slapped him on the face several times and started searching his pockets.

He took a wallet containing US$250, before he removed the money and gave it to his unidentified accomplice.

Katsa further confiscated complainant’s Samsung cellphone and never returned it, but gave him back an empty wallet upon arrival at ZRP Chemagamba, where Sixpence reported the robbery.

Value of stolen property is US$250 and ZW$7 000 and nothing was recovered.