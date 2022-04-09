Copper Cable Thief Jailed 10 Years

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 25-YEAR-OLD copper cable thief, Victor Chibande, has been sentenced to an effective 10-year imprisonment.

Chibande, of D24 Shackleton, Chinhoyi, appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, charged with contravening the Electricity Act.

The State, represented by prosecutor Rumbidzai Gutu, proved that on October 5, 2021, at around 1am Chibande, together with three accomplices, proceeded to Plot 13, Two Tree Farm, in Chinhoyi.

Upon arrival, they started digging up an underground power cable situated in the fields.

An alert security guard spotted the four and alerted other guards, who rushed to the scene.

After noticing the approaching security personnel, the four fled, but Chibande was apprehended after a brief chase while the other three escaped.